Pendleton
December 9, 1977 — August 23, 2019
Isabella Marie Curtis was born December 9, 1977, in Waconia, Minnesota, to parents Patricia Robertson and James Hensel. Isabella’s siblings are Benjimen Curtis Hensel, Amber Hensel, Kurt Thornton and Julie Thornton, Angela Oswald and Donald Oswald.
At a young age Izzie and her family moved to a Pendleton, Oregon, where she met the first love of her life, her husband David Lee Starliper. Izzie and David got married in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have two daughters, Amanda Marie Starliper and Amber Lee Starliper. Izzie’s religion was Lutheran.
Izzie was loved by her husband David Starliper; daughters Amanda and Amber Starliper; her grandsons Byron Boling, Javari Lemmon and Brylan Suell; her granddaughters Evelynn Poveda and Ka’liah Suell; her parents Patria Robertson, James Hensel and Kathy Hensel; grandparents Cullen (Pete) Kale Grieves (deceased) and Gerry Ann Grieves, Gerald Hensel and Betty Hensel; her siblings Ben, Kurt, Julie, Angela, Amber and Donald; her uncles Thomas, Timothy and Jeffery Traum; her nephews Jaycob Diaz, Joshua Hensel, James Hensel, Gaige Spencer, Ezra Spencer, Daniel Starliper Jr., Brian Starliper Jr. and Ethan Starliper; her nieces Aeralyn Oswald, Brooke Brasure, Aimee Brasure, Cheyanne Graham, Caitland Ortiz, Ashley Davis, and Saren Starliper; Izzie’s in-laws Cherie and Floyd Morris (both deceased) Daniel Starliper, Brian Starliper, Stephanie Starliper, and Jennifer Teas; as well as many close friends.
Izzie had many hobbies such as collecting Coca-Cola products, spending as much time with her family, being the clown of her family by always cracking a joke, camping, and playing cards and board games. Her passion was to always set the best example for her children and to work as hard as she can to prove to everyone that even someone who is as corky as herself could work in a place and be taken seriously.
Izzie's personality brightened everyone in the room that she was with at the time. She loved with her whole heart and would do nearly anything that she was asked. Was always making people smile with making jokes or being clumsy tripping her own feet and screaming "I’m OK."
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Pendleton, Oregon. A funeral will be held on September 6 at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Funeral Home in Pendleton, Oregon.
Izzie’s favorite poem was "Footprints in the Sand," which will be recited at both events.
We would like to take our time to thank the Eagles Lodge and Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Funeral Home for being so patient with us as we make our decisions on her services.
If you would like to make a contribution towards her funeral cost you can donate on gofundme.com or directly to the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Funeral Home.
