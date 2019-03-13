Pendleton
July 25, 1921 — March 10, 2019
Iva Blanche (Willard) Bishop, 97, of Pendleton, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at a local care facility.
She was born July 25, 1921, to Herbert H. Willard and Alta (Lindeman) Willard in The Dalles, Ore. She went to school in Rufus, Ore., for all 12 years of school, yet her mother felt that she should also go to the Girls Polytechnic High School where all four years of sewing classes were finished in one year. She lived in Biggs, Echo, Ione and Pendleton.
Iva married Ronald B. Bishop July 19, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore., until his passing in 1988. They had one daughter, Barbara L. Bishop.
Iva worked for the Union Pacific Rail Road during WWII, worked in the post offices in Biggs and Ione, and also worked in the libraries in Ione and Echo. She enjoyed teaching children’s Sunday school at Echo Community United Methodist Church, where she taught for 30 years. She was a talented seamstress, sewing for herself and daughter, loved growing beautiful flowers and was a great cook. She was involved with the garden clubs in both Echo and Ione.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara L. Bishop of Pendleton, Ore., and three nieces, Peggy, Jeannie and Lucy of Portland, Ore.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, her brother Joe Willard, and her niece Beverly.
Donations in memory of Iva (Willard) Bishop may be made to Sherman Co. Historical Museum, or Echo Community United Methodist Church Sunday School, c/o of Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, P.O. Box 489, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.