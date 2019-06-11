Hermiston
June 28, 1929 — June 9, 2019
Ivan J. Strese of Hermiston was born June 28, 1929, in Condon, Oregon, the son of Alfred and Margaret (Hunter) Strese. He passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Hermiston at the age of 89.
Ivan grew up in the communities of Condon and Fossil, Oregon. At a young age, he began working in sawmills in Condon and Pendleton. In 1964 he moved to Hermiston where he has lived for the past 55 years. He worked for Marlette Homes where he painted and assembled axles for manufactured homes beginning in 1968 and continued until retiring in 2004.
Ivan enjoyed taking photos and traveling with his wife Ethel, working in his yard and caring for his many cats. He was a longtime member of the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist church where he volunteered for many projects and enjoyed supporting missions.
Ivan married Ethel Cockerham on December 31, 1964, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She preceded him in death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
He is survived by a stepdaughter, Sharon (Dan) Coffey; grandchildren James, Timothy and Karmen Hauner; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow in the Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to the Hermiston Jr. Academy.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
