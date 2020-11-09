Pendleton
December 9, 1930 — November 1, 2020
J.A. Schubert (Jerry), 89, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on November 1, 2020, from natural causes.
He was born December 9, 1930, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to J.A. Schubert Sr. and Virginia Schubert, and preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Duveen Ethel Schubert, his parents, brother Charles Thomas Schubert, and his sister, Nanette Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter, Jerri Lynne Beeman (Kelly), son Michael Lee Schubert (Kim), and daughter Kathie Kay Nooy (Bob). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Mark E. Schiller (Camille), Whitney Schubert (Dan), Ryan Schubert (Sara), Erin Brisbin (Matt), Brian Nooy (Candice), Jessica Schubert and PJ Schubert, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Jerry was a standout athlete for Klamath Union High School. He lettered in football, basketball and track. He excelled as a running back in football and held numerous track and field records in high school. In 1948, he entered the state track meet with the fastest 100-yard dash time and the farthest throw for the shot put, but had to pull out of the meet due to an injury.
Jerry was recruited by Bill Bowerman at the University of Oregon for track. Bowerman had wanted him to become a decathlete, but Jerry chose a football scholarship at Oregon State University instead. He was the starting fullback for the Beaver’s freshmen team (back then freshmen were not allowed to play with the upperclassmen). His football career with OSU was cut short with a knee injury his sophomore year. Such an injury was grounds to revoke his scholarship, and he then transferred to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, where he played for two more years as the center on the offensive line while obtaining his degree in diesel engineering.
While at OSU, Jerry was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. To supplement his income, he and a few of his musical fraternity brothers and musical members of his football team would hire themselves out on weekends to play and sing in pubs, bars and to serenade others’ girlfriends at the dorms and sorority houses. His love of his guitar and ability to sing would follow him throughout his life.
It was during his sophomore year at Oregon State University that he met Duveen, the love of his life, while on a blind date. Duveen was attending University of Oregon and thus began 62 years of a divided camp and rivalry for all future Civil War games.
Duveen and Jerry were married on August 10, 1952, and shortly thereafter, they moved to Stockton, California, where Jerry was offered a job with Connell Motors. It was not long thereafter before the country way of life started to weigh heavy on their minds, and in 1957, with Mike and Jerri Lynne, they moved to Duveen’s family ranch in North Powder, Oregon.
In 1963, now three kids in tow (Mike, Jerri Lynne and Kathie), the Schubert family moved to Heppner, Oregon, where Jerry took a job as the truck shop foreman for Kinzua Corporation. The family again moved in 1965 to Pendleton, and in 1967 Pendleton Diesel Service opened and remained owned and operated until Jerry retired in 1994.
Jerry and Duveen were both very active in the Round-Up and spent many years working and promoting the Round-Up and it sponsored events, such as the wagon train. Jerry was on the board of directors for the Round-Up for nine years, both as a director (eight) and president (one). He was partly responsible for bringing back the Westward Ho! Parade and not only donated hours upon hours of time, but equipment, wagons and horses as well. The Round-Up still enjoys the use of a few of Jerry’s covered wagons for miscellaneous events.
One of Jerry’s proudest achievements while on the Round-Up board was his appointment as court dDirector in 1975. The bonds and friendships that he and Duveen formed with those court members and their families has lasted all of these years.
Jerry was raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and spent much of his life on his aunt’s farm, where he fell in love with working the land with draft horses. Years later, his love for the “gentle giants” would resurface, and he and Duveen started raising Percherons on their property in Pendleton. Of course, with the horses came the equipment, which included his building several covered wagons and a show wagon and pulling them all behind “Big Red,” his 1953 IH truck, with six big black Percherons in the back. Big Red clocked up many miles, for many years, with Jerry and his horses competing at pullings, plowings, show driving events and parades, as well as wagon train reenactments. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his big black Percherons and it became a family affair. When he was invited to pull a float in the Portland Rose Parade by their committee, he relied on family and friends to assist in the bathing of the horses, preparation of braiding tails and manes, and ensuring that everything was hooked up and ready to go. His go-to guy was always Bob Nooy.
In 1993, Jerry was appointed wagon master for the reenactment of the sesquicentennial for the Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The train covered the trail from Montana to Oregon through much of the original trail and ruts. And alongside Jerry was his wife, Duveen, on horseback, and his daughter, Jerri Lynne, who drove the lead wagon.
Family was everything to Jerry and Duveen. Whether it was dirt bikes, snowmobiles, horses, making sauerkraut, backyard pool, or spending time at the family cabin, it was all to bring the family closer together.
Jerry and Duveen spent many hours and miles supporting their children and grandchildren in their sporting events. It was not unusual to see social distancing by others when Jerry was sitting in the stands. He was always vocal in his commentary of the players, game, venue, refs, umps, and rules when he had a grandkid playing. It could be said Grandma Been and Gramps were the ultimate fans and supported anything and everything that involved their grandchildren.
Upon his retirement, Jerry started building wooden replicas of old farming equipment, trucks and cars. Many of his wooden pieces were on loan to the Pendleton Historical Society and U.S. Bank, and many were given away to people who had had an impact in his life.
And it was upon retirement that Jerry and Duveen spent time away at their family cabin below Anthony Lakes, Oregon. Jerry and Duveen and their family and friends logged and milled the timber that was used to erect the cabin on property that had been in Duveen’s family for over 100 years.
A special thanks and mention to the Hitzman family of Pendleton, Oregon; Dr. Jon, Jacquie and girls for their care, love and devotion to Jerry over the years. A heartfelt thanks to Juniper House and their wonderful and professional staff, and to the nurses at St. Anthony who were the recipients of the last song Jerry sang, “Have I told you lately that I love you.”
There are no words to express the loss that our family is experiencing. But it has been such comfort to hear from people whose lives were touched by our dad. He is now reunited with that love of his life.
Jerry’s wishes were for him to be remembered as a wonderful, thoughtful and loving husband, dad and grandfather. He asked that his memorial be a private event with those who loved him and whom he so loved.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s name to the Round-Up Hall of Fame, 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801 of the Umatilla County Historical Society, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Jerry was more than a great employer and friend. He made me feel part of his family. When I married, it was Jerry who gave me away on my wedding day. And although I seldom saw Jerry in recent years, he always will have in a very special place in my heart. Miss you J. A.
