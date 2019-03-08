Pendleton
November 8, 1925 — March 4, 2019
Jack M. Clubb of Pendleton, Oregon, was born November 8, 1925, in Independence, Kansas, to parents Louis and Laura (Adams) Clubb. He passed away on March 4, 2019, in his home, at the age of 93.
A funeral service will be held at the Baker City Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St., Baker City, Oregon with Masonic, Elks, and Naval honors on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Baker City Elks Lodge.
Jack lived in 11 different states until his family settled in Baker City, Oregon, in 1940 where they owned and operated Clubb’s Fountain, a landmark where everyone met. They served shakes, malts, sodas, chili, and banana splits.
Jack worked at Clubb’s Fountain until he joined the service at 16 with a phony ID. He served in the Submarine Squadron Division as a range fighter/operator during WWII in the South Pacific. He was extremely proud of his service in the Navy.
Upon returning home he attended the University of Oregon, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in law. He married his first wife Dorothy Haines in Eugene, Oregon; they later divorced. He worked in Eugene for Investors Syndicate until 1966.
Jack proposed to his beloved wife Patricia (Zimmerly) Clubb after she won a bet they made on whether she would win a golf tournament. The two were married in 1966 in McCall, Idaho. In 1972 the two moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where they owned and operated Jack Clubb Chevrolet.
He had many business ventures including building Sublow Towers, the first high rise in Mazatlán, Mexico. Jack showed his passion for community involvement through donations and membership in many organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Al-Kadar Shrine, VFW, American Legion Order of the Elks, Eagles, Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame and many others.
Jack enjoyed traveling, hunting, and golfing with the many friends he had. Jack was a man who didn’t wait for life to happen, he made it happen himself.
Jack is proceeded in death by his parents Louis and Laura, his brothers Kenneth and Floyd Clubb and his wife Patricia (Twiggy).
He is survived by his nephew Jimmy (Toula) Clubb of Sacramento, California, niece Lynda (Alvin) Liu of Heppner, Oregon, and Elizabeth Doherty of Pendleton, Oregon, the live-in caregiver whom he considered his daughter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Lodge #34 AF&AM Baker City or to the Pat Clubb Memorial Scholarship to help Baker County students through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle for Jack, please visit www.grayswestco.com.
