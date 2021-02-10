Hermiston
October 5, 1964 — February 6, 2021
Jackie M. (Mantle) Wheelhouse was born on October 5, 1964, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to parents Gary and JoAnne Bernard Mantle. She died on February 6, 2021, at home in Hermiston, Oregon, surrounded by her family at the age of 56 years.
Her family lived in Utah and California before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1974. She graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1982. Jackie married Michael Wheelhouse on April 30, 1983, in Hermiston, Oregon.
She graduated from Eastern Oregon College and later began her career as a mortgage banker.
Jackie was a member and past president of Hermiston Altrusa International. She enjoyed traveling, reading and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Wheelhouse, Hermiston, Oregon; mother JoAnne Flink, Hermiston, Oregon; sister Kathy (Larry) Bei, Hermiston, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Gary Mantle, and her stepfather, Joe Flink.
Recitation of the holy rosary will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, Oregon. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:30 p.m., and then burial at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Jackie’s memory to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Building Fund.
Please share memories of Jackie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
