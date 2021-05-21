Hermiston
August 22, 1958 — May 14, 2021
Jackie S. Hughs, 62, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away on May 14, 2021, in La Grande, Oregon. She was born on August 22, 1958, in Umatilla, Oregon, to parents Richard and Sharlene (Smith) Hughs.
Jackie was raised in Hermiston and graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1976. She then attended Blue Mountain Community College. Jackie then worked at the McNary Dam for a short time before going to work at Lamb Weston, retiring after 42 years in 2019. When asked how long she worked at Lamb Weston, she would say, “I started working when I was five.”
Jackie enjoyed walking at Riverfront Park as well as finding a shady place to sit and read a book. She crocheted for many years, donating many items to the Veterans Hospital, the step Pregnancy Center in La Grande and making baby clothes for newborns at the hospital. Jackie loved to go shopping and most recently video chats with her daughter and her greatest joy, her granddaughter Lucy.
She was active in many area churches, the Columbia and Stanfield granges, the Yarn Club, Hermiston Public Library, donating over 1,000 books to the Little Free Library stations located around town, the Stanfield Moose Lodge, Echo Toy Run, the Hermiston Warming Station and donating art supplies to McNary Heights Elementary. She believed in helping others, and with her passing she donated the gift of life through tissue donation.
She is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Hughs) Leggett and her husband Nathan, La Grande, Oregon; sister Alice Hughs, Hermiston, Oregon; granddaughter Lucille; niece Melissa Hughs; and several extended family members.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Wanda Hughs; and several great-aunts and -uncles.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Jackie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
