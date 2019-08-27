The Dalles
March 1, 1939 — August 19, 2019
Jacob “Jake” Grossmiller was born March 1, 1939, to Helen (Rumsey) and Kenneth Grossmiller. He passed away on August 19 in his sleep at his home on the creek in The Dalles.
Jake was a third-generation resident of The Dalles. He loved the town. He was on multiple committees that showed that love including the Fort Dalles Days, Mural Society, Mid-Columbia Car Club, Boy Scouts, 4-H and Elks, to name a few. He also loved rodeos He started announcing with his father at age 10 and did as many as 22 shows a year all over the Northwest. He was dedicated to the sport. He served as president and director of NWRA was named the Announcer of the Year in 1988.
Jake is survived by his son, Gary Grossmiller of Arlington; daughter Susan (Grossmiller) Logan of Vancouver; granddaughter Gabriela Logan of Kirkland; and stepchildren Crystal Davis Ross of The Dalles and Mark Davis of Seattle. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sue Davis.
Please join us for the graveyard service on August 30 at 11 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers please contribute in his name to the Fort Dalles Riders, P.O. Box 491, The Dalles, OR 97058.
