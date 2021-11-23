Jacqua “Jackie” Dunlap of Hermiston was born Oct. 23, 1954, in Heppner, Oregon, the daughter of Lloyd and Wilma (Campbell) Howton. She passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the age of 67.
Jackie lived in Ione throughout her early childhood where she attended grade school and started high school. Her family then moved to Hermiston where she graduated from high school in the class of 1972. After high school, Jackie moved to Portland where she attended the Northwestern College of Business. She returned to Hermiston in the late 1970s where she has resided since. Jackie worked throughout her career as an administrative assistant for the Union Pacific Railroad. She retired from the railroad in 2014.
Jackie was a member of the Altrusa Club in Hermiston for many years. She received her black belt in taekwondo and enjoyed watching her kids compete in taekwondo for many years. She served as secretary at the Hermiston United Methodist Church for several years. When Jackie was in high school, she enjoyed competing in track & field and held a record in the high jump for many years. In her youth, she also enjoyed waterskiing and had participated in acrobatic water skiing. She loved spending time with her family.
Jackie married Rod Dunlap in Hermiston on May 30, 1987.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Dunlap; sons, Matthew Dunlap and Corey Scheer; grandchildren, Jillian, Gabriellah, Paisleigh and Bristohl; brother, John Howton; sisters, Janet Brindle, Judy Rea and Joyce Shepherd; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rod, on Jan. 25, 2020; her parents, and a brother, Jim Howton.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
“Heaven seems a little closer at the beach.”
Family suggest memorial donations in Jackie’s memory be made to Altrusa International of Hermiston.
