Pendeton
February 27, 1947 — May 25, 2019
Jacqueline Alice James, 72, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home. She was born February 27, 1947, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Jasper and Eleanor Shippentower.
She went to school at St. Andrews Boarding School, Pendleton High School, and Blue Mountain Community College. She married Stanley James Sr.
She worked as a registered nurse for 20 years, then at Wildhorse Resort & Casino for 17 years before she retired. One of her greatest achievements is the 29 years of fellowship with AA.
She enjoyed attending pow wows, beadwork, sewing, gambling, and she loved her animals.
She is survived by her husband Stanley James Sr.; her children Damon Billy (Chantel Ostrom) of Pendleton, Oregon, Dianne Billy of Omak, Washington, and Michelle Shippentower of Pendleton; and her brothers LessSay Shippentower (Debbie) and Tony Shippentower, both of Pendleton, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her father Jasper Shippentower and mother Eleanor Shippentower, sisters Selena and Molly Shippentower, brothers Edmund and Wes Shippentower, and her children Angela Billy and Jason Billy Jr.
Services were held May 28, 2019, and burial was May 29, 2019, at Agency Cemetery.
