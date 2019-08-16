Jacqueline Jean “Jackie” Payne of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on June 16, 1937, in Spencer, Iowa, to parents Ethel Edwards and George Noble. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 12, 2019, in Newport, Oregon, at the age of 82 years while vacationing with her family.
Jackie moved to Oregon when she was very young, growing up in the woods near Detroit Lake where her stepfather was working on construction of the Detroit Dam. Jackie later moved to Gresham, Oregon, where she met Bill Hart in December of 1951 and they lived in the Wamic area. At the age of 15, she was in a motorcycle accident where she broke her back and spent a year in the hospital and was told she would never walk again. Jackie had a small baby and told them that they would learn to walk together. With a strong will she not only learned to walk again, she became an accomplished horseback rider and participated in many parades.
They moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1965 and she lost her husband Bill, who drowned in 1969. Jackie’s mother lived with her until she passed. She began her career with the court system in 1968 and earned her MBA while working. She retired as the District Court supervisor and judge.
Jackie married David Payne on December 8, 1973, in Hermiston, Oregon, joining their children to make a large family. They enjoyed camping and fishing, spending nearly all of the weekends in the mountains. David passed away in 2012.
Jackie loved her family and was the guiding star of courage to all. Her faith in God shone through and gives us all comfort. She is joined again with her son, Bill, who just passed away in May; her husbands Bill and David; her mother Ethel; and brothers Sam, Joel and Michael Edwards.
Jackie was famous for her hugs and smiles. She always encouraged us and made us feel special. She was a member of the Hermiston Christian Center.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Martin and husband Leroy, and Margaret Hendricks; stepkids Larry, Daniel and Lori, and Michael Payne and Denise Anderson; brothers James and Jerry Edwards; sisters-in-law Ferrol Clark, Karen Edwards and Carol Mace Edwards Jones; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Jackie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.