Hermiston
March 7, 1932 — April 3, 2019
James A. “Jim” Pitzer was born on March 7, 1932, in Cambridge, Idaho, to parents Jacob and Hazel Raber Pitzer. He died on April 3, 2019, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 87 years.
Jim was raised and attended schools in Hermiston, Oregon. He went to work at the Umatilla Army Depot at the age of 19 and worked his way into management. Jim retired after 37 years of service in 1988.
Jim was united in marriage to M. Doreene Bertleson on December 9, 1951, in Hermiston, Oregon. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed fishing, watching sports, family barbecues, and cherished supporting his grandchildren in their many activities and sporting events.
He is survived by his son Bradley Pitzer, Kennewick, Wash.; daughters Karin Pitzer, Hermiston, Ore., Tammy James (David), Hermiston, Ore., and Lisa Truesdell, Caldwell, Idaho; brothers Jerry Pitzer, California, and Robert Pitzer (Betty), Tri Cities, Wash.; brother-in-law Jim Stephens, Hermiston, Ore.; sister-in-law Doris Pitzer, Hermiston, Ore.; grandchildren Brandon, Brittany, Tanner, Megan, Michael, Daniel and Andrew; great-grandson Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Doreene Pitzer, son Daniel Pitzer; daughter Diane Pitzer Walker; brothers Paul and Joe Pitzer; and sisters Betty Russell and Barbara Stephens.
A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Jim’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Jim with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
