Helix
December 20, 1938 — February 12, 2021
Graveside service for James A. McAlavy will be Friday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at the Helix Cemetery.
James Alfred McAlavy was born December 20, 1938, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Frank C. and Ruth (Schilling) McAlavy. Jim passed away February 12 in Walla Walla, Washington.
Jim attended school in Helix, graduating in 1958. He worked at Brogoitti Ranch in Helix, retiring in 2000.
He is survived by his brothers Guy (Edie) McAlavy and Ray (Karon) McAlavy; nieces Terri McAlavy and Cheryl McAlavy; and grand-nephews Kenny McAlavy-Estoy and Trevor Rhodes. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth McAlavy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helix Church.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
