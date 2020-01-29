Pendleton
July 26, 1967 — January 19, 2020
James Barker Cates-Bales was born on July 26, 1967, in Portland, Oregon, to Linda Lee Cates and Bobbie Lee Bales. He passed away on January 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Growing up the youngest of a very large extended family, Jim grew to be known for his happy demeanor and sense of humor. Jim was gifted with the ability to befriend anyone he met — he never knew a stranger.
Jim met Angie, his long-term partner and mother of his daughter, in Portland, Ore., in 1987. His heart belonged to Angie until 1999 when the love of his life Madison Shay was born.
Jim obtained his GED shortly after his daughter’s birth to become an electrician. Instead, he moved his family to Pendleton to run his own towing business.
Although Madison was his only biological child, he was a father figure to other children including Nichole, and a beloved foster parent to Tyler, Missy and Jelli. Jim was a very involved father. His devotion to his daughter had him leading her Girl Scout troop, helping with her dance events and competitions, and overall being her best friend and biggest fan.
He is preceded in death by his mother Linda, his grandparents, his sister Teresa, and his cousin Titus. He is survived by his daughter Madison, his brothers Greg, Jerad and Chase, his sisters Tara and Tasha, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gone too soon at the age of 52, Jim will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
Jim’s celebration of life will be held in the Roy Raley Room in the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on February 8 at 2 p.m., as well as at the Eastside Free Methodist Church, 650 S.E. 139th Ave., Portland, Ore., on February 15 at 3 p.m.
Please join us, everyone is welcome.
