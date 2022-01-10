Jim was born Oct. 1, 1957 and passed on Dec. 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Judy Pace, siblings Cindy LeGore, Bob Pace and Larry Pace, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives.
Jim was proceeded in death by his son, Kristopher Pace, brother Daniel Pace, mother Genevieve Pace and his father James Pace.
Jim was born 100 years late in life. Jim's passion in life was his desire to help the underdog. Jim worked for himself, many of his later years in life, spending many hours drawing, designing and carving head stones for those who asked. Jim did not have a "rock" he did not like. Many of the head stones Jim carved were captured from the wild and brought to life in many cemeteries in Umatilla County, especially personal and traditional cemetery of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. If you see Jim's carved head stones, you would see the story of the individual named within the head stone.
Jim was also a story teller with a knack for holding the listener in his grip. If you were a listener to one of Jim's stories, you are either grinning or shaking your head. Jim will be missed dearly and remembered for many years to come.
There is a decal in tribute to Jim's passing at D&G Gifts, which can be placed on most any object. You can give D&G Gifts a call and order your own. There will be plans for a celebration of life later in the spring.
We love you, Jim.
