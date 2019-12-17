Baker City
August 27, 1945 — December 11, 2019
James D. "Jim" Grant, 74, of Baker City, Oregon, died December 11, 2019, at Ashley Manor. Funeral services for Mr. Grant will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Jim was born on August 27, 1945, in Pendleton, Oregon, to George and Cathrine (Depew) Grant. He attended and graduated from Pendleton High School where he was a four-year letterman in wrestling. In 1982, Jim married Lyn Fuller in Pendleton, Oregon. He worked various labor jobs until he retired in 1994.
Jim had many hobbies throughout his life which included woodworking, going to the mountains, and spending time with family and friends. Jim had a way of making anyone feel welcome regardless of whether he just met you or knew you his entire life. He was also an avid horseback rider. Jim was with FFA in his early years along with the Mustangers Club, and he was an accomplished scuba diver.
Survivors include his son, Frank Grant of Baker City, Oregon, and brothers George Grant of Albany, Georgia, Dan Grant of Heppner, Oregon, and Steve Jones of Eagle River, Alaska. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lyn Grant; father George Grant; mother Cathrine Jones; and many aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or a charity of one's choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Jim, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.