Midvale, Utah
May 29, 1930 — October 16, 2019
Dr. James Dexter Bates (Jim) passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 16, 2019. He was born in Alamosa, Colorado, to William B. Bates and Mae Majors on May 29, 1930.
He grew up in Alamosa, Colorado, and moved to Anthony, Kansas, when he was in high school, where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Bell Frank. They were married in 1950.
His love of knowledge led him to a career in education as a teacher and school principal. His career pulled his family all across the United States, living in Texas, Kansas, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and eventually setting in Hermiston, Oregon.
He is survived by his two children: Debra Bates Brown and Jayms Kevn Bates (Jeanne), and six grandchildren: Angela Streeper (JD), Kevn Bates, Jayson Bates, Justyn Bates, and Kayden Bates. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ione and Bill; and the love of his life, Bonnie.
The family would like to thank Mandy and Emily, the staff of Canyon Creek and Hospice for Utah.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, Utah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.