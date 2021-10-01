James Donald “Jim” James, formerly of Pendleton, was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to Gladys Marguerite (Largent) James and Harry William. James, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, in Sun City West, Arizona, with his loved ones by his side, from complication of Parkinson's disease.
In October 1965, Jim married the love of his life, Margaret Simpson, and he acquired two sons, Kevin & Terry. In March 1966, they moved to Concord, California, and in 1969 their daughter, Kellie Marie James, was born. The family lived in California until 1972 when he transferred to Pendleton.
Jim was raised in northern Idaho and graduated from Priest River High School in 1952. After high school he worked in logging until he joined the Army and was stationed in Japan and Korea. Upon his discharge, he moved to Seattle, attended Bremerton Community College and went to work for Boeing.
In 1960, he started his employment with Greyhound Bus Lines and drove approximately 30 years until his retirement. While living in Pendleton, Jim had many requested Greyhound charters that he enjoyed; the Pendleton High School Orchestra, Pendleton Round-Up directors, PGG, Elks and the Eagle lodges. He was pleased when he had a charter back east for the Centennial Celebration.
Jim enjoyed going elk hunting in Eastern Oregon and sometimes had success; however, enjoyed the company of the same friends he went with every year.
In 2003, after Jim and Marge both retired they moved to Sun City West, Arizona. Jim took up golf and went every chance he had until health issues took over.
Jim's friendship was easily given and his humor and love will be missed by all that had known him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margie Kay Dunkle. He is survived by his wife, Marge; sons, Kevin James of Sun City West, Arizona and Terry James of Burien, Washington; daughter, Kellie King (Chris); grandson, James Donald Petaia of El Mirage, Arizona; brother, Jerry L. James of Sun City West, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
Jim requested his body be donated to Parkinson's Research at Barrow Institute, Sun City, Arizona. Jim will be entrusted at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date.
