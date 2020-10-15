Pendleton
April 8, 1944 — March 6, 2020
Jim was born April 8, 1944, in Long Island, New York, to J. Eldon and Eleanor (Jacobs) Harvey while his father was serving in WWII. He passed away on March 6, 2020, at home from cancer. He left peacefully with his wife, brother and family at his side.
Jim traveled on a troop train, with his parents, across the country to the family farm in Despain Gulch, north of Pendleton. He was later joined by two brothers, John and Bob. Jim attended Lincoln School, Helen McCune Jr. High and was in the first class to complete all three years at the current location of Pendleton High School. During his high school years, he wrestled on the PHS wrestling team.
In his school years, Jim competed in rodeos around the Northwest, competing in calf roping, bulldogging and team roping. After high school, he attended Blue Mountain Community College, studying auto mechanics. He joined his father in the farming and ranching business. The operation included raising wheat, cattle and registered quarter horses. Jim, along with his brother John, started colts for numerous years and roped and rode almost every day during their teen years.
Jim married Lana Pursel, and from this union they had two children, Justin and Jamie. They later divorced. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was sent overseas. He was very proud of his service and kept in contact with his brothers in arms until the end. Upon returning to the U.S., he married Susan Anderson and they had one child, Austin. They later divorced.
On June 9, 1984, Jim married his true love, Hallie Halverson. They lived in Hermiston and Jim managed Farm Equipment West, and oversaw the other three stores. In 1986, Jim started his long-time career at Pendleton Ford, until the business closed in 2007. From that point forward, he focused on running Liberty Cleaners and Laundromat, which he and Hallie purchased in 1997. He also loved his side job of driving tractor for some of his farmer friends.
Jim and Hallie traveled extensively, making great memories with several friends. Jim loved to fish and became a BBQ extraordinaire; feeding friends and family gave Jim real pleasure. Maggie May and Puddles were Jim’s constant companions on his daily route around Pendleton. His card-playing buddies meant the world to him, over 25 years of laughs, lying and good times.
Jim was very proud to support President Trump and his country. His life-long conservative values were an important part of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Hallie; his brother John and wife Cyndi; children Justin (Dawn) Harvey, Jamie (Derek) Oldenburg, Austin (Danielle) Harvey, Brent (Tina) Thompson and Jennifer (TK) Kennedy; 25 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Eldon and Eleanor Harvey, his grandparents, and his brother Bob in January 2019.
Per Jim’s wishes, his ashes were spread on the Harvey homestead in Despain Gulch.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be sent to any veteran’s organization or the Historical Society in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.