Weston
December 12, 1932 — January 23, 2021
James E. Lieuallen Jr. passed away quietly at "The Ranch" on the hill southeast of Weston Saturday afternoon, January 23, 2021. He was 88 years old. "Jim" was born at the exact same location on December 12, 1932, to his parents James E. Lieuallen Sr. and Audrey A. (Gould) Lieuallen.
He grew up at "The Ranch," which is the family property homesteaded by his great-grandparents, William and Margaret Lieuallen. He attended schools in Weston, Oregon, and graduated as the salutatorian in 1951. During high school, Jim was involved in 4-H and tended to a small herd of registered Hereford cattle. He also participated in school sports and was a member of the 1949 Weston High School Hall of Fame state playoff football team.
In December of 1952 Jim joined the Navy, and became a U.S. Navy Seabee, where he specialized in diesel mechanics. During his service time he was stationed in The Philippines, The Marshall Islands, and at Adak, Alaska, in the Aleutian Islands. He returned home in 1956 and spent an additional four years in the Reserves.
Upon returning home he began working for local farmers, using his skills as a mechanic, first for Eber and Bob Howard in Milton-Freewater (Couse Creek), then later for Jack Duff, east of Pendleton. During this time, he met his wife, Edith L. Hall, and they were married August 31, 1958. Jim and Edith raised four children and established their current residence, on Pine Creek, in 1969.
Jim began working for the U.S. Postal Service in 1965 as a rural letter carrier, and retired in 1991. Many remember him delivering mail throughout the area surrounding Weston and Athena in his Volkswagen Bug, with the passenger seat removed to accommodate the mail. He also farmed and raised cattle his entire adult life, and spent many hours tilling the home place, harvesting grain and baling and hauling hay for the cattle herd.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, known for his impeccable deer and elk hunting skills, his physical stamina trekking through the most difficult terrain, and his excellent shooting skills. He loved the outdoors, being in the mountains, gathering mushrooms, berry picking, and his animals. He loved camping and picnicking "up the creek, in the pasture," but most of all he loved family gatherings and the presence of everyone. He was proud to be known as "Grandpa," and to the little ones as "Grandpa Jim," and always wanted the entire family to be together or nearby.
Jim was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, and a member of the Masons Lodge and the VFW. As Jim enjoyed reading, the family appreciates any donations be sent to the Friends of the Weston Library (FOWL), P.O. Box 137, Weston, OR 97886.
Jim is survived by his wife Edith; son Michael and his wife Malhia; daughter DeeAnn Lane and her husband Mark; daughter LaShelle Lieuallen; and his younger brother Gary and his entire family (specifically five nieces who spent many summers and more with Jim and Edith growing up). Other immediate family members include 10 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-granddaughters, and one great-grandchild on the way. And finally, he would want to recognize his two overfed furry best friends, Remy and Paisley, who never left his side, and an unidentified cat (maybe a raccoon or possum, the family is not sure). He truly loved his family, and life on the farm.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter JoLynn Lieuallen, just a year ago, and a niece, Laura Tibbs.
Appropriately, a memorial picnic/barbecue/story time is planned for late spring or early summer, to be held in the family pasture, "up the creek," one of Jim's favorite locations.
