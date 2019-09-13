Pendleton
May 15, 1926 — September 6, 2019
James Edward "Jim" Sloan was born May 15, 1926, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Adin Delos Sloan and Mary Olive (Earl) Sloan. He spent much of his youth in the Ukiah area, and had many fond memories of a happy childhood. He also enjoyed much of his time growing up in Pendleton.
During WWII, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and at age 18 he served his country aboard the USS Tucson. After the war, he met the love of his life, Margaret Doane. They were happily married for 68 years and raised eight children on their 40-acre farm in Cayuse, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and foster children.
Jim lived a long, healthy life of 93 years. His favorite hobby was going to the mountains to cut wood, pick huckleberries, to picnic, and especially to hunt with his sons (which he intended to do this fall). He loved his farm, and gained great pleasure in raising cattle and in doing all the work that goes with it.
He worked for 30 years at the sawmill in Pilot Rock, after which he worked for Dobyns/Hart and PGG driving a propane truck.
Jim was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He gave many years of service as a member of the bishopric, a quorum leader, and a faithful home teacher (ministering brother).
Even in his later years, Jim was very active in performing daily chores on the farm and tasks such as trips to town on Bi-Mart Tuesday. He attended church regularly, and often took time to visit the mountains he loved so much, including in the final days of his life. He died peacefully while sleeping in his easy chair on September 6, 2019, after watching one last football game with his son, Tom.
Jim was well-liked by all who knew him and was a rock-solid foundation for all his family. He has left an enormous hole in his family's lives, and he is dearly missed.
Jim is survived by seven of his eight children: Joyce Hale, Judy Coffman, Becky Largo, James E. Sloan Jr. (Lana), Amy Anderton (George), Tom Sloan (Leneile), and Tami Dreger (Rhett), and by 21 of his 24 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his parents, his three siblings, his son John Sloan, and his grandchildren Melissa Haney, Misty Largo, and Jim Haney.
His viewing will be at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop on Monday, September 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pendleton, Ore., with viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Dedication of the grave will follow the services at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
