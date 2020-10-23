Pendleton
June 5, 1940 — Oct. 15, 2020
James Eugene McBroom was born June 5, 1940, to Henry Eugene McBroom and Florence Elizabeth (Whittall) McBroom. James passed on Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in Pendleton, Oregon, surrounded by his loving family.
Growing up on farms in Southwest Washington, James learned farming and the value of hard work from his parents while living with his large family in Camas, Woodland and Orchards areas.
In 1958, he graduated from Evergreen High School. While in high school he took great pride in his 4-H and FFA achievements. His hard work even won him an opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. He took advantage of every provision the clubs would provide laying the groundwork for his future in family, construction, and farming. James took great pleasure in continuing his lifelong friendships with his Class of ’58 classmates, getting together at every opportunity over the years. They always held a special place in his heart.
Immediately following high school, he went to work hanging sheetrock, which led him to start his own successful construction business, West Coast Drywall, in 1968. He continued to operate his construction business until 1989. He enjoyed building, whether it was residential, commercial or agricultural. A few of those building projects became rental properties, which he continued to operate until his passing.
On June 17, 1962, he married the love of his life, Sandra Louise Smith, and began his family. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army National Guard later in 1962. Eventually in 1973, he moved his wife and growing family to a ranch on Birch Creek in Pendleton, Oregon. While continuing in his construction business he started farming, learning everything he could from his mentors, Merwyn Ransier of Stage Gulch and his father-in-law George Johnston of Pilot Rock. He successfully began farming hay and grain as well as cattle and hogs. He was proud to sell some of his feeder hogs to local FFA and 4-H students.
In November 1989, with all but one of his daughters off on their own, he and his family decided to try a new business venture by purchasing Coho Charters, Motel and RV Park in Westport, Wash. As a businessman and avid hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiast, it was a good fit. Each year he looked forward to going to sports shows to promote the Coho and town of Westport. James was proud to be a co-founder of Westport’s Annual Nautical Chainsaw Carving Competition & Exhibition, which began on the edge of his Coho RV Park property and grew to a major annual event in Westport. He loved talking to all the visitors and customers, with many becoming family.
In 2008, James and Sandra decided to try retirement. He built one last house, which became their home in Pendleton, Oregon. Unable to completely sit still, he continued to operate their two rental properties and part of their ranch. He was a lifelong member of the Elks, Moose and Washington Grange No. 82. He also enjoyed volunteering for pancake duty at the annual Pendleton Round-Up Cowboy Breakfast. He and his wife continued to be snowbirds, spending the winters in Arizona with classmates and other friends.
Most of all he loved spending time with his large family. He was so proud of his six daughters and taught them to be strong, independent women with a love for family. He taught the grandchildren how to drive, and inspired them to stay in school, work hard and be the best they can be. He always made a point of attending their special events or sporting events whenever possible. He loved to cook and loved to teach the children how to cook, can, bake and make homemade ice cream. He would always sing (especially singing “The Chocolate Ice Cream Cone” song to his family) and loved to dance whenever he had the opportunity. He loved his wife and family with all his heart!
James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Louise (Smith) McBroom; his daughters, Tammy Standley, Jhonna Overmyer, Jamie (Dave) Golding, Sharryl (Dave) Bell, Shannon (Aaron) West and Stacie (Kyle) Roundtree; his 13 grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Elaine, Jeanne and Joanne. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and six brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Duane, Buddy, Don, Patty and Larry.
The McBroom family would like to sincerely thank Dr Harrison and staff, and Walla Walla Community Hospice, for their outstanding care of our father. We also thank Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, for arrangements.
In following the wishes of James, there will be no memorial service.
Online condolences or memories may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
