Pendleton
Oct. 25, 1931 — May 4, 2019
On Saturday May 4, 2019, James F. James (Jim), husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 87.
Jim was born on October 25, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Frank and Ruby James. He graduated from Pendleton High School and attended Brigham Young University in Provo Utah. Jim was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a full time mission to Texas and Louisiana in 1951. He married Bonnie Ruth Hill on August 5, 1954 for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised four sons and one daughter.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jim served in many callings. One of his favorite callings was being a Sunday school teacher. Jim was an extremely talented woodworker and carpenter. Many family members, friends, and charitable groups were the beneficiaries of his works of love. He loved growing a large vegetable garden, was an avid reader, and loved to study and learn.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and his mother, Ruby.
He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 64 years; sons, Greg (Connie), Newcastle, Wyoming; Alan (Sandy), South Jordan, Utah; Brant (Irene), Windsor, Missouri; Dwight (Connie), Pendleton, Oregon; and daughter, Janette Spencer (Steve), Kaysville, Utah; 34 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton Oregon.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
