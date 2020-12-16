Hermiston
February 6, 1939 — December 12, 2020
James F. (Jim) Godier was born on Feb. 6, 1939, to Frank and Agnes Wood Godier in Ste Geneviève, Missouri. Jim left this world on Dec. 12, 2020, surrounded by the family he loved at the age of 81.
Agnes told stories of a young Jim, how when something was unknown to him, he would work until he mastered it. The family had a big Philco radio that young Jim longed to understand. She said she came home from shopping one day and 6-year-old Jimmy had a blanket in the kitchen, with every part of the radio dismantled on it. By suppertime he had the radio rebuilt, then knew how it worked, inside and out. He was born with a drive to understand and solve, and mechanics were his passion.
Jim’s drive to solve related to every aspect of life, beginning with his life partner. He met and earned the love and devotion of a good woman that lasted a lifetime. Jim married the love of his life, Elaine Doney, on July 12, 1958, in Hermiston, Oregon. Together, they loved and raised three children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The first 10 years of Jim and Elaine’s marriage, he worked as a union ironworker in Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Idaho, and the young family moved a lot. When the children became school age they returned to Hermiston, where they made their home a lifelong fixture on Hartley Avenue.
Jim’s welding and ironworking career came in handy when he purchased Hermiston’s Shell Station, working as owner and shop mechanic. Jim had the ability to simply read a manual and completely rebuild anything, from a VW Bug to a D-8 Cat, including any structural welding repairs.
When his kids were grown, he returned to ironworking, with the years before retirement spent at the Hanford, WA Nuclear site. Upon his retirement, Hanford site engineers wrote testimonials of his capabilities, and how all their training still left them depending on his advice and approval before beginning million-dollar builds. His voracious mind catapulted his humble background and education far beyond normal expectation, in anything he was passionate about. He called this savvy and knowhow, and he had it in abundance.
Jim was a lifelong elk and deer hunter. He hunted as a young man with Elaine’s family, learning from them, and passed that passion and skill down to his children, grandchildren and countless friends. Because of him, the younger generations of his family consider themselves avid sportsmen and have great respect for the land and our country. He believed very strongly in always supporting America.
Along the way, he crafted his love for horses into becoming an admired and respected horseman. He was not raised with horses, and his drive to understand led him to legendary horse trainers Elwin Hall and Harry Noble, who he learned from, and became lifelong friends with. His brief foray into the rodeo world led him to a championship Wild Horse Race buckle at the Pendleton Round-Up in 1972, as he did nothing half-assed.
Jim was a woodcutter of biblical proportion. His wood obsession began with a fireplace addition on the family home, that he fed 15 to 20 cord of wood a winter. The cutting, hauling, splitting and stacking became a family affair, and his mechanical capabilities came in handy, with countless saws and hand-built splitters burned through. His labor crew, or children, rejoiced when he finally built an air-tight insert for the fireplace, making it efficient, and cutting consumption in half. Unfortunately, this is around the time he decided to sell firewood, just for fun, so his slave labor had to move away to quit.
Jim was always a teacher. He loved nothing more than to share his knowledge and understanding with those around him. He took great pride in always being capable and making capable people out of those he touched. He believed in hard work and above all else, extending a helping hand to those in need. He belonged to many organizations over the years to donate his time and skills to. He loved to work with the Boy Scouts, FFA and was a lifetime member of the Masons and Shriners. He had a special passion for helping children, participating in countless parades and food caravans for the Masonic Lodge and Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Jim’s family has every confidence that he has now been in heaven long enough to get the lights turned out, the doors all shut, and everyone’s hat off inside.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elaine Doney Godier; daughters, Jamie (James) Jundt, and Julie (Steve) Later; son, John Godier; grandchildren, Ryan James Jundt, Joe (Beth) Jundt, Garrett (Chelsey) Later, Kylie (Allen) Baker, Taylor Godier, Summer Godier, Dezi (Tyler) Schwirse, Shasta Jundt, Macy Jundt, Nathaniel Jundt, Angie Jundt, and Luke Jundt; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his two younger brothers, Robert and William Godier.
A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Jim with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
