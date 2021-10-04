James “Gary” Johnson of Hermiston, was born Dec. 17, 1963, in Fresno, California, the son of James and Pollie (Sewell) Johnson. He passed away in Hermiston, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 57.
Gary lived in the Hanford area of California during his early childhood. As a teen, he moved with his family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he lived until 1980. He has resided in the Hermiston area since 1980.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandson and good friends, tinkering with various projects and he had a strong faith in God.
Gary married Carmen Myers in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Carmen; grandson, Zaiden; and two sisters, Rita Watterson and Angela Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 8, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
