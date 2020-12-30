Pilot Rock
July 19, 1935 — December 26, 2020
James Henry (Jim) Carey of Pilot Rock, Oregon, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after reaching the age of 85. After months of failing health, he died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Jackie by his side.
Jim was born on July 19, 1935, in Prineville, Oregon, to Anthony Wayne and Helen Carey, together with an older sister by six years, Lois. A few years after he was born, his family moved to Ontario, Oregon, and five years later returned to Prineville.
As a young boy, Jim’s parents struggled to make ends meet and he recalled living in a camp trailer with his parents and four of his five siblings. He would tell the story of his mom setting the five children outside while she was inside making the beds for the evening; the woman was a saint. Approximately 18 months after Jim’s birth, his brother Bill was born, or should we say his comrade in arms with Jim in the lead. Next came his beautiful sisters, Shirley and DeVonna. Shirley was the quiet, sweet one and DeVonna was the one Jim would like to pick on unmercifully. Many years later, his youngest sister Cheryl was born.
Jim became an elite football player for the Crook County Cowboys and helped to lead his team to two state championships his junior and senior years. He was asked to continue playing football in college, but because of his circumstances, he didn’t believe this was possible and quit high school shortly after his senior year football season.
Jim somewhat lived on the wild side. He often shared the story of the time his team was on the bus when the coach (driver) stepped off the bus to complete a chore. Jim jumped into the driver’s seat and proceeded to drive the bus around the block with the coach chasing behind them.
In the early 1950s, Jim married his first wife, Lillian Pierce, and they had three daughters, Banita, Paula and Tami. Before Tami was born, the family moved in search of a job to Eastern Oregon and finally settled in Pilot Rock. Jim started in one of the mills in Pilot Rock and in 1969-1970 he started his career in law enforcement with the Pilot Rock P.D. He then began working with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department as a detective.
After a few years with the sheriff’s department, he began working for the Pendleton P.D. when members of the community suggested he run for sheriff. He was successful in his campaign and served as ssheriff for Umatilla County for four terms, having had to resign in his fourth term due to health concerns. He considered his time in law enforcement as one of the most enriching times of his life, particularly his time with the Pendleton P.D. under the direction of Chief Gallagher.
In 1985, Jim married the love of his life, Jackie Rasmussen. Jackie brought two children to the marriage, Kimberly and Dustin. Jim considered these children to be his own and felt privileged to help raise them.
Jim considered family his most precious treasure and enjoyed all family gatherings particularly Thanksgiving. He also initiated a “Blue Bloods” dinner on Sundays. Those of you that watch the show "Blue Bloods" know exactly what we are talking about. His daughter, Tami, and family continue this tradition to date.
Jim is preceded in death by two infant brothers, Russell Blair Carey and Gerald Wayne Carey; his parents, Wayne and Helen Carey; his sister, Lois Allen (Don); and his brother and comrade-in-arms, Bill Carey.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Carey of Pilot Rock, Oregon; his daughter, Banita Tweet (Jim) of Eatonville, Washington, and their children, Andrea, Travis and Kevin and five great-grandchildren; his daughter, Paula Hascall of Roseberg, Oregon, and her son, Justin Hascall; his daughter, Tami Peterson (Larry) of Nampa, Idaho, and their two children, Matthew and Jacob; his sister, Shirley Templeton (Brad) of Eugene, Oregon, DeVonna Brown (Jack-deceased) of Toledo, Oregon, and Cheryl Strauss (Joe) of Ellenton, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and family.
A service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Life Church (formerly Presbyterian Church) in Pilot Rock, followed by a burial at the Pilot Rock cemetery and a reception immediately after at the Life Church.
Jim was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many.
For those who wish, you may make memorial contributions in Jim’s name to Pioneer Humane Society (PAWS) at 517 S.E. Third St. (P.O. Box 1876), Pendleton, OR 97801; www.pendletonpaws.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www,pioneerchapel.com.
