Weston
May 20, 1936 — March 7, 2019
James J. "Jimmy" Crofton was born May 20, 1936, in Granger, Washington, to James and Goldie Crofton. He passed away on March 7, 2019, in his family’s home, at the age of 82.
He was raised in Yakima, Washington. As a teenager he enlisted in the Army, serving three years. Upon his return home from the military he met and married Roberta Gilliland. They moved to Weston, Oregon, where they raised their two daughters.
He worked at Smith's Frozen Foods as a millwright for 37 years until his retirement. He loved to go fishing and camping, especially with his family at Wallowa Lake every year. Jimmy was a gifted fabricator; one of his many creations was a Cobb Caser he designed and built for Smith's Frozen Foods during his tenure there.
Jimmy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a smile and a helping hand for anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta of 54 years.
Survivors include daughters Sally Henshaw (Larry) and Suzi (Loren) Hoepfner; granddaughters Katie (James) Cornelius and Jessie (Wesley) Rachor; brother George (Mary) Crofton; sister Sandy Carpenter; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Jimmy will be laid to rest in the Weston Cemetery with military honors. A reception will follow at the Weston Memorial Hall. Help us celebrate Jimmy’s life by wearing red, his favorite color.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com
