Dallas
June 19, 1934 — June 3, 2021
James "Jim" Henslee was born on June 19, 1934, in Roscoe, California, to Frank and Sarah Henslee. He passed away on June 3, 2021, in Dallas, Oregon.
Jim attended Pilot Rock High School where he was a member of the 1951 State Championship 6-man football team. He transferred to Pendleton High School where he excelled at football, basketball and track prior to graduating 1952.
He worked at Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company in Cottage Grove and Neste Resins (Chembond) Corporation in Springfield prior to his retirement.
Jim enjoyed fly fishing Oregon's high lakes and was an avid University of Oregon sports supporter.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carlotta; brother John; sons Robert and John; six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
At Jim’s request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice.
