Ukiah
May 23, 1944 — May 20, 2019
James Joe "Bones" Holady, age 74, passed away at his home in Ukiah, Oregon, on May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Cultural Hall of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater, Ore.
Jim was born May 23, 1944, in La Grande, Oregon, to J.D. and Mae Rose Inman Holady. His growing up years were spent in Ukiah and Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1962.
Jim later served in the United States Army as a heavy equipment operator and company clerk in Vietnam, ending his tour of duty there in 1968. He went to work in the logging and trucking industries in Oregon, Washington and Alaska for many years.
Jim acquired a large collection of books and enjoyed reading history, military and western adventures. Most of the time, you would see a four-legged friend by his side. He had several dogs during his childhood and throughout his adult life.
Jim is survived by a daughter, Amber Bicondoa; a sister, MaryAnn McCarty; a brother, Ken Holady; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Ruth Holady; brothers Keith, Wesley and Dave; sister Martha Holady; nephew Russell Place; and three wives, Stephanie Harr, Patricia (Pat) Stiller Harper and Delores (Dee) Hurst Dooley.
