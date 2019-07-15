Pendleton
April 25, 1944 — July 13, 2019
James Joseph Clark (Jim, KC7FYU), 75, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born April 25, 1944, in Glasgow, Montana.
He married Ruth Martin Clark, on September 16, 2000.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Lee Clark, his father Harry Edward Clark, and his stepmother Loretta Clark.
Jim was a long- haul truck driver for over 20 years until he was in an accident in 2005.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth; his daughter Kimberley Storm, and stepdaughters Elaine Hart, Marilyn Barrett and Lore Martin; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will take place at a later date, yet to be determined.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers and food that you please donate to the charity of your choice in Jim’s name.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online condolences at www.burnsmortuary.com.
