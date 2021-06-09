Silverton
July 23, 1963 — May 22, 2021
Jamie was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Ralph E. Sr. and Patti Kincaid.
He lived his first 11 years in Ione, Oregon. In 1974 the family moved to Silverton, Oregon, where Jamie continued to live until his passing. He attended Silverton-area schools and graduated from Silverton High School in 1982.
In his younger years Jamie worked many years at Redman Homes in Silverton where he met his wife Heidi and was gradually promoted to a supervisory position. For the past 26 years he was the production manager at Palm Harbor Homes in Millersburg, Oregon.
Jamie loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter and boater. His family and friends enjoyed numerous fishing and hunting trips with him. He was a huge Beavers fan — GO BEAVERS! We would all chant “O.S.U.” with him at many in-home Beaver game parties! He was also a Cowboys fan and loved the Portland Trailblazers. He was highly active in all his youngest son Jace’s sporting activities and always cheered for the Silverton Foxes.
Jamie loved life. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He never hesitated to end a conversation with “love you.” Jamie was known for his incredible mind, quick wit, and compassionate heart. He was a great conversationalist.
Jamie is survived by wife Heidi; sons Joshua (Melissa) and Jace; daughter Crystin (Nathan); mother Patti Kincaid; mother-in-law Tracy Leikem; granddaughters Caitlyn and Catherine; grandson Rohan; sisters Katherine (John) Allen and Vicki Jo Buchheit; brothers Bud (Jenny) Kincaid, John Kincaid; sister-in-law Trilby Beyer; and numerous nieces, nephews and very dear friends who all loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Sr., father-in-law Bob Leikem, and brother-in-law Matt Beyer.
Jamie was loved by so many near and far and will be missed immensely.
May we forever get comfort from hearing your voice in your “Birthday Song” you so diligently sent to your loved ones on our birthdays. Always in our hearts —never forgotten. Rest in Peace our Sweet Jamie, “We Love You!”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 1, from 1-3 p.m. at Vanderbeck Valley Farm, 37791 S. Highway 213, Mount Angel, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.