James Lawson Thomason of Stanfield was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Cedar County, Missouri, the son of Herbert and Harriet (Metcalf) Thomason. He passed away on Dec. 19, 2021, spending his last days in his home surrounded by loved ones with Christmas lights and special music. He was 89 years of age.
James spent his childhood years living in Missouri. He left school after the second grade when he found his love of working in orchards with his father. He later moved with his family to Washington state where he worked in fruit harvest. He worked in orchards in the Chelan area for several years. In 1960, he began working at Beebe Orchard as an irrigator. He worked for Beebe Orchard until retiring in the early 1990s. While living in Chelan, he practiced his faith and was a devoted member of the New Home Baptist Church in Manson, Washington.
James met the love of his life Patricia “Doll” Murray in the mid-1980s. The couple were united in marriage in Chelan, Washington, on June 21, 1985. In 1993, the couple moved to Stanfield, Oregon, where he has resided since. He enjoyed spending time with his new family and watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. His faith in God never wavered, he never missed a day of reading his Bible and was always eager to pray to his Heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Doll” Thomason, in 2001; by his parents and all of his siblings and stepdaughter, Kathy; and grandson, Jason.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Becky Mckenrick, Molly (Gordon) Blankenship, Charles Austin, Albert Austin and Brenda Crabb; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. A private burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
This year he gets to spend Christmas with his all wise, most gracious Heavenly Father and his family members who went before him!
