Stanfield
November 7, 1979 — March 13, 2020
James Leland Barnett was born November 7, 1979, to parents Tamarra Eileen and Jon Rene Barnett in Tacoma, Washington. They lived there for a short period and then moved back to the Hermiston area when James was still a baby. In 1981 while in Hermiston, his little sister Elisa Autumn was born. They were very close in age and in friendship growing up. Later in 1992 his littlest sister Hayle was born.
He attended school in Hermiston and had many interests growing up. One of them as a child and on was a strong interest in electronics, later taking the ASVAB test that would allow him a career in the Air Force. While in school he played percussion instruments in band and was becoming more artistic, spending time drawing and painting. He was also frequently noted for his singing talents and creative writing in school, home and among friends. Athletically he enjoyed lifting weights and played as a fullback in the Hermiston High School Bulldogs football team. James played football from fourth grade through senior year. He loved it and really enjoyed his time playing, over the years making many close friends in school, some lifelong.
Near the end of high school he started his first job at Pizza Hut. He graduated Hermiston High School in 1998. Soon after graduating high school James became ill. He pushed through and worked at Lamb Weston for eight years. His disabilities becoming progressively worse, he left lamb Weston to live with his mother Tammy and littlest sister Hayle for the remainder of his life. He still took pleasure in being with family and old friends. He liked to spend his time listening to his favorite music, watching movies and submersing himself in literature. Near the end he was writing his own book titled “The Woodsman” and had been reading the Bible. James passed away March 13 of 2020 at 40 years old of heart failure.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Delbert and Irlene Powell; a great aunt very close to him and us all, Alberta (Berty) Bowling, Irlene’s sister; his father Jon Barnett; aunt Linda Parish; uncle Ben Barnett; and his paternal grandparents Kenneth Barnett and Anita Barnett-Coen (Howard). He is survived by his mother Tammy Barnett; sisters Elisa Sayles and Hayle Barnett; his nephews and niece Hayden Sayles, Svetlana Barnett and Magnus Long; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins. He is sorely missed by family and friends alike.
His upcoming celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 7, at the Stanfield Community Center from 1-4 p.m. Please join us in remembering his life on the day of his birth and recounting the time that we had with him.
