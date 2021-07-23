Walla Walla
Feb. 3, 1938 — July 16, 2021
James (Jim) Thorne passed away at Providence St. Mary Hospital July 16, 2021.
Jim was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Blanche (Emory) and F.J. (Dutch) Thorne. He was the youngest of four children. He attended the Pendleton schools, graduating from Pendleton High School in 1956. Jim played basketball and track. His event in track was pole vault, taking first place in state as a senior. He and his brothers and cousins played on the Thorne Family basketball city team, winning the city championship in 1964.
The day after graduation Jim went to work in the sheet metal trade, where he remained until his retirement in 1997. He began as an apprentice and eventually was foreman for various companies. He was a member of Sheet Metal Worker’s Local 55. He was very proud of his union membership and the buildings he and his companies built.
Jim was a lifetime member of BPOE and the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers. January 7, 2013, the Wagon Wheelers awarded him Honorary Life Time Service Membership in appreciation for his many years of dedication, support and service to the club. He also supported and volunteered for the Tri-State Steelheaders. Jim liked to attend various banquets to support wildlife chapters, such as Rocky Mountain Elk.
Jim enjoyed being in the mountains, whether as a deer and elk hunter, up at the family cabin that he and his brothers built, snowmobiling and later on riding the four-wheelers. Traveling was an adventure for Jim, whether it was in England, Ireland, a 14-day cruise to Panama and Alaska, as he was ready to see new places and meet new people.
Jim was very proud of his heritage. His highlight of this heritage was when he and daughter Corrie traveled with other family members to Flushing, New York, to attend the 350th anniversary celebration of the Remonstrance of Flushing 1657-2007. This religious freedom document was commemorated by the descendants of signer William Thorne.
In 1963 Jim met Linda Rose on a blind date initiated by his sister-in-law. Within eight days they were engaged, and married four weeks later on Aug. 31, 1963, at First Presbyterian Church in Pendleton. Hunting season was starting for Jim and Linda was to return to college. This year would have been their 58th anniversary.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard (Bud) and sister Alverda. He is survived by his wife, Linda Thorne; his son F. Scott Thorne; daughter Corrie Thorne Hadley (Chet); grandchildren Nicholas and Taylor Thorne; great-granddaughter Lily; brother John (Kay) of Pilot Rock, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His friends will be missing him, too.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 Alder, Walla Walla. Funeral service will be Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at College Place Presbyterian Church, 325 Damson. There will be a reception at the church following the service. Burial will be at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon, at 2 p.m.
