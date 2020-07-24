Pendleton
April 8, 1941 — July 17, 2020
James M. Curl, age 79, passed away at his home on July 17, 2020.
Jim, as most knew him, was born on April 8, 1941, to Cecil C. Curl Jr. and Marian C. Sturdivant in Pendleton, Oregon. He graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Oregon.
Jim worked on the family farm most of his life and when the family sold the farm he started working for the Hopper family at the Mann Ranch and LHT in Adams, Oregon, where he worked until he retired.
Jim spent his free time with family and friends playing in the mountains and hunting. He loved driving and walking in the mountains and watching the wildlife. He also cherished time spent in the mountains with his dog Izzy, and his best friend and longtime companion Betty Roberts, hunting mushrooms, deer and elk. Jim and Betty were together for 38-plus years until Betty passed away. When Betty passed away he was heartbroken.
Jim is survived by his daughter Cathy Zimmerman and his son-in-law Dave Zimmerman; grandchildren Caitlyn Curtis (Travis), Bryan Zimmerman (Shawn) and Jaymie Zimmerman; and great-grandchildren Piper Curtis, Ethan and Braylee Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Curl Jr., his mother Marian Moose, and stepfather George Moose.
At Jim’s request, there will be no service. The family will have a memorial at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
