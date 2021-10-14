James Raymond “Jim” Pinkerton, age 68, died Sept. 30, 2021, in the comfort of his RV while vacationing in Central Oregon. He was born June 24, 1953, in The Dalles, to Allan and Barbara-Lee Pinkerton, originally of Moro and later of Helix.
Jim graduated from Oregon State University, where he met and married Susan Alice Kennedy on June 21, 1975. Jim and Susie resided in several areas of Oregon, enjoying life in their RV for many years in the Willamette Valley. Favorite camping spots also included the Oregon coast and Foster Reservoir, near Sweet Home.
After Susie succumbed to her long illness, Jim also faced a terminal illness that was avoided by a stem cell transplant donated by his brother. After a long recovery aided by his loving daughter, Jim upgraded his RV and started traveling, especially enjoying one trip wandering through southeast Oregon with his mother and sister, just months before his mother passed away.
Recently, Jim became a camp host for the Oregon State Parks system, thoroughly enjoying helping people from all over. Through the years, Jim also enjoyed working with farmers to improve their financial success, with some of his clients becoming like family.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, Susie Pinkerton; and his parents, Allan and Barbara-Lee Pinkerton. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Pinkerton; and his siblings, Don Pinkerton and Nancy Thompson.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sherman County Historical Society.
