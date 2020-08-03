Hermiston
November 18, 1927 — July 26, 2020
James Robert “Jim” Hill was born November 18, 1927, in Payette, Idaho, to Joseph Walter Hill of Midvale, Idaho, and Mary Ellen Smoyer of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, at age 24 and 26 respectively when they married January 9, 1920. He passed away at age 92 on July 26, 2020, as a result of a heart attack.
Walter and Ellen had two sons, George “Rollin” Hill and Jim. Rollin was born on October 25, 1925. and predeceased Jim on October 14, 1996, leaving one son, Walter.
Jim married the true love of his life, Doloris Virginia “Dee” “Doggett,” on May 8, 1949, in Weiser, Idaho, at age 21 and 23 respectively. Dee predeceased Jim on December 15, 2016. Jim and Dee had one son, Daniel J. Hill, and surviving him is Dan, his wife Mollie Croisan, and granddaughter Mackenzie Hill.
Also surviving him are nephew Walter Hill, sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Junior Keithley, and numerous nieces and nephews from Ruell and Hilda Doggett and the Keithleys.
Jim attended and graduated high school in Midvale, Idaho, joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and saw service in Korea. After returning home, his uncle Jim Dunham of Pendleton, Oregon, introduced him to another Jim Hill, manager of Pendleton Grain Growers, and thereafter Jim became a PGG employee for decades, moving from the Pendleton shop to Feedville at Hermiston, and retiring as the elevator manager shipping grain on the Columbia River after being the longest-term employee of the company.
Jim enjoyed water skiing, hunting, fishing and camping, though mostly just time with Dee. He was an exceptional millwright, electrician, mechanic and builder, and was able to fix just about anything. He was a respected supervisor among the people he worked with, and enjoyed the team effort. He was an exceptionally good person.
A note from Dan: “The greatest man I ever knew passed away on July 26, 2020. Everyone should have a greatest dad, but I know I did. I learned everything about being who I am from him and my mother, but distinctly him. He made me the person I am, and without him I would not be remotely who and where I am. I was fortunate to tell him that and other things before he passed.”
A private burial will take place in Midvale, Idaho.
Any donations in Jim’s name should be made to the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Jim with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.