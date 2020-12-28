Pendleton
August 16, 1925 — December 19, 2020
James Robert (Jim) Terjeson, of Pendleton, Oregon, died Dec. 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family at the age of 95. James was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Thomas Terjeson and Signe (Jacobson) Terjeson on Aug. 16, 1925.
He attended Griswold-Union High School and was drafted into the Army during his senior year in 1944. Jim served in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany in World War II. In the year 2000, Jim officially walked in Griswold-Union High School graduation with his great-nephew, Tom Terjeson. After he returned from the war, he attended the University of Oregon and joined Sigma Nu fraternity.
Jim married Marilyn Joyce King on Feb. 19, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon, and then moved to the Juniper Canyon ranch. They had two children, Robin Joyce on Nov. 28, 1950, and Matthew James on July 4, 1952. In 1960, the family moved to Pendleton, Oregon.
Jim worked at the Terjeson ranch then started working for Pendleton Grain Growers in 1953 in the feed and seed department and later as a field man. Jim enjoyed coffee with the area farmers and coordinated the summer fire crew. He retired from PGG in 1991 but continued working part-time for the next 15 years.
Jim and Marilyn traveled often, cruised in Hawaii and the Caribbean, and took trips to Norway, England and Scotland.
He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Signe Terjeson, brother, Gerald (Joan) Terjeson, and grandson, Cason Terjeson.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Terjeson (Jan Peterson-Terjeson) of Pendleton, Oregon; daughter, Robin Terjeson of College Place, Washington; granddaughter, Lydia Terjeson of Vancouver, Washington; nephew, Jerry (Yvonne) Terjeson of Helix, Oregon; niece, Virginia (Ginny) Montgomery of Clarkston, Washington; and many other loved ones.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at the gravesite of James and Marilyn Terjeson on Friday, January 8 at 2 p.m. The family requests that those in attendance observe social distancing and mask guidelines. You may join the service by watching the livestream on Facebook at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. A celebration of life will be held in late summer for family and friends.
Contributions may be made to Cason’s Place (P.O. Box 1142, Pendleton, OR 97801) or Helix Booster Club (P.O. Box 398, Helix, OR 97835)
The family would like to thank Walla Walla Hospice and Helping Hands for their support.
Share online condolences at www.pioneerchapel.com.
