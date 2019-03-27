Pendleton
March 10, 1950 — March 24, 2019
James “Terry” Lawhead was born March 10, 1950, in Pendleton, Ore., to Bonda (Peterson) Lawhead and James Leonard Lawhead, who preceded him in death. He passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
He is survived by his sister Sonja Lawhead Jessen, brother Roger Lawhead, daughters Dawn Alderman, Trista Still and Chelsi Cate, as well as eight grandchildren and numerous close relatives.
Terry was a logger and a mechanic. He also worked as a truck driver and mechanic on the building of the Alaskan Pipeline. Terry was a great storyteller and loved to be in the woods. He enjoyed hunting and camping with friends and family. Terry also had a great love for animals, especially dogs, which he often trained to do many tricks. He was a stranger to no one and a great friend to many, and will be greatly missed.
Memorial service will be held at the Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock, OR 97868, on Saturday March 3 at 1:00 p.m.
No formal wear, family plans to wear flannel and jeans style attire.
Service will be followed by a dessert potluck at the same location.
