Adams
July 4, 1949 — September 11, 2020
James Thomas “Jim” Lieuallen died on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center with his wife and children by his side after a 10-month struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born on July 4, 1949, to Marilyn and Sheldon Lieuallen. The oldest of three boys, he attended Adams Grade School, Pendleton High School and Oregon State University.
In July of 1975, Jim married his wife Marty Boyajian. They were married for 45 years.
Jim’s passion was farming. He was a great-grandson of Adams farming pioneer J.T. Lieuallen. Jim was grateful for the opportunity to farm this ground. He balanced a progressive approach to farming with sustainable practices to ensure a successful legacy, which he was honored to uphold. Together with his brothers, he continued farming wheat and green peas for 50 years.
Jim loved to golf and he played often with his family and friends. He liked to hunt and fish, and he looked forward to annual fishing trips to Alaska with cherished friends.
He served on the PGG board and the Pendleton Round-Up Board of Directors.
Jim devoted his quiet strength to his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was loved and respected by those who knew him, and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marty Lieuallen; his daughter Mary Lieuallen Alandt (Aaron); his son J.T. Lieuallen (Christy); four grandchildren, Riley, Rose, Tanner and Skyler; and his brothers Rich Lieuallen and Joe Lieuallen.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at the Athena Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
Remembrances can be made to the Adams Community Church or to a charity of choice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
