Pendleton
June 10, 1958 — June 25, 2021
James Warren “Chub” Lammey went home to be with Jesus on June 25, 2021, at the age of 63.
Jim was born to Roland and Pat Lammey on June 10, 1958, in Walla Walla, Washington. At the age of 2, the family moved to Pendleton where Jim lived most of his life. Pendleton was his home no matter where life took him.
Jim met the love of his life, Rosanne Anderson, in 1983 and they married two years later on June 29, 1986, at the First Christian Church in Pendleton. They went on to become the proud parents of four children in one year. Astoria, Jamilah, Aaron and Leah were Jim’s pride and joy.
He worked at his dream job as a turbine technician for five years before suffering a back injury in 2000. He loved being 320 feet above the ground, dancing in the clouds with God.
Jim loved to go out in the sun to fish, hunt for rocks or arrowheads, or go boating. He was always up for an adventure. He loved being with his family every chance he had, especially his grandchildren who knew him as “Papa Candy” because he always had a treat in his pocket to share. He loved his animals and took care of them like they were his babies. Jim loved God and his church family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rosanne Lammey; their four children Astoria (Kordd) Thornton, Jamilah (Anthony) Flores, Aaron (Victoria) Lammey and Leah Lammey; his three siblings Jay Scott, Jack Remillard and Jody Bronson; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family; and his grandchildren Caiden, Elliana and Eli Boatright, Kingston Thornton, Leo, Hadley and Sylas Laib, Leana and AJ Flores, and Roman Lammey.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Pendleton Lighthouse Church, 417 N.W. 21st St. A reception will follow at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Donations can be directed to the Pendleton Lighthouse Church for missionary and outreach.
