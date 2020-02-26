Umatilla
November 29, 1983 — February 24, 2020
Jamie Marie Barnett of Umatilla was born November 29, 1983, in Hermiston, the daughter of Douglas and Linda (Porter) Barnett. She passed away in Umatilla on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 36.
Jamie grew up and attended her schooling in Hermiston. She moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 2006 where she lived until returning to Eastern Oregon in 2016. She has lived in Umatilla for the past three years.
Jamie loved being in the outdoors and going camping and fishing at the North Fork of the Umatilla Campground. She also enjoyed rock hunting, crafting and she had a green thumb. But most important to her was spending time with her children.
She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Barnett; paternal grandfather Bud and wife Dolly Barnett; fiancé Michael Pedersen; her children, John Douglas Rhorer, Aaliyah Cerina Norton, Aurora Silvyann Brown, Ashlynn McKenzie Stoltenberg, Jeremiah Cayden Stoltenberg and Ryker Javen Stoltenberg; sister Johnnie Lou Tryon; and many extended family members and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
