Richland, Wash.
July 25, 1931 — February 24, 2019
Jane "Adell" Hale was born on July 25, 1931, in Vale, Oregon, to parents Harry Cleveland Graham and Eva Viola Graham. She died on February 24, 2019, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 87 years.
Adell was raised and attended school in Echo, Oregon, where she was a lifelong resident before relocating to Richland, Washington in 2014.
Adell was united in marriage to Robert Loren Hale on January 21, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and a friend to many. Adell and Bob began their own farming operation on Buttercreek Highway, Echo, in 1975.
Adell was a member of the United Methodist Church. For years Adell was an avid golfer, skier and bridge player and loved to read. In later years she enjoyed pinochle, going with her retirement group to Wildhorse Casino, and social events at Riverton Retirement. She also had loved RVing with Bob and spending time at their beach condo on the Oregon coast. Her greatest joy was raising her five children and supporting each of them in their school activities and in life. She was an active participant in all their school events.
She is survived by her daughters Chris (Don) Wilson, College Place, Washington, and Jackie (Steve) Nelson, Bellingham, Washington; sons Doug (Sheryle) Hale, Richland, Washington, Bob (Kelly) Hale, Hermiston, Oregon, and Rick (Jody) Hale, Echo, Oregon; sister Vicky (Bob) Correa, Pendleton, Oregon, and brother Bud (Dorothy) Graham, Sun City, Arizona; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Maria Avery and Hazel Hale; and Adell's several nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and adored by all.
Adell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hale, and both her parents.
Those who wish may make a contribution in Adell's memory to the charity of their choice.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. A private family burial will be held at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Please share memories of Adell with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
