Pendleton
July 25, 1977 — August 28, 2019
On August 28, 2019, Jane Marie Jones, 42, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away. She received the best care possible at Kadlec Hospital, Richland, Washington.
Jane was born on July 25, 1977. Her mom Debbie Jones raised her and her sister Brenda Jones in the Pendleton, Oregon, area.
Dragonflies were Jane's favorite! She always said they made her feel free and beautiful.
Jane loved kids, family, and friends. Her heart was so big and warm. Although she was not able to have her own children, she helped raise many. She loved to teach kids things like ABCs and to color.
Her caring nature helped so many. She was the biggest cheerleader and support to people that needed someone the most. She was the person by your side even in the darkest times. Her simple way of unconditional love was unlike any other.
Jane loved being an aunt! RyLee (mother Brenda Jones) was so special to her. He called her AJ. Jane was an aunt to other children too. She always made each child or person feel uniquely special. She will be missed and treasured by all who knew her.
Jane is survived by Papa Joe Yocom; mom Debbie Jones; sister and nephew Brenda Jones and RyLee; aunts Millie West and Marie Simonis; uncle Jack Yocom; cousin/best friend Olivia West and her children Bryson and Airyanna; and fur baby Mylow. She had many cousins and a lot of extended family.
Jane joins in heaven Grammy Hilda Yocom; cousin Joseph West; and uncle LeLand Jones.
Just remember Jane's last request: "Don't cry, smile and laugh with me."
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
