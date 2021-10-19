Nov. 9, 1959 — Oct. 11, 2021
Pendleton
Janet Ann “Jannie” Runnion, 69, died on Oct. 11, 2021, in The Dalles, of COVID-related causes. A small private service is being planned by the family. A celebration of life is also being planned and will be announced at a later date.
She was born Nov. 9, 1959, the daughter of Robert Vernon and Jean Carolyn Turner Runnion. Janet was the youngest of four children, the only girl with three adoring older brothers. Janet graduated from Pendleton High School in 1978 and went on to study music at Blue Mountain Community College and Southern Oregon University. She worked most her life in college administration at Willamette University and later BMCC. She enjoyed helping young adults work toward their college goals.
Janet was a free spirit and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was passionate about music. She had a beautiful angelic voice that so many enjoyed, and she played the piano effortlessly. She was able to share her gift of music and sang at many weddings and events.
She was most passionate about her children, Sami and Luke, and her adorable grandson, Kamden Dwayne Jobes, born to son, Luke, and his fiancé, Abby Stoke, March 16, 2021. She cherished spending time with them and did her fair share of bragging about them all. Janet was a bubbly, fun loving, extremely affectionate, loyal and loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet was married to Michael Daschbach in 1986 with whom she had their beautiful daughter, Samantha Jean, born Dec. 1, 1992. They later divorced.
In 1995, Janet married Ronald Jobes of Pilot Rock, whom many would say was the love of her life. This union produced a son, Lucas Dean Jobes, born May 23, 1996. They resided in the Salem area for many years until Ron passed away in January 2007.
Janet moved back to Pendleton and married Ray Koch in October 2011. They later divorced. She enjoyed living in Pendleton, which she always called home. She loved spending time with many of her lifelong friends and classmates. Janet was very close to her mother, Jean, who grew up on a farm in Heppner with her brother, Kenneth Turner. Janet was blessed to have cared for her mother in her final days, a time she cherished, until the time of her passing in March of 2020.
Janet resided in Pendleton at the time of her death.
Janet is survived by her children, Samantha Jobes (Lance Faletogo), and Luke Jobes (Abby Stoke); grandson, Kamden; stepdaughter, Andrea Jackson (Thad); three grandchildren; brothers, Steve Runnion and wife Vicki, Bill Runnion and wife Kelly, Todd Runnion; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins who were more like sisters to Janet, Shelly Rietmann, Lori Seitz, Melissa Lindsay, and Sandra Martin.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jean Runnion.
An account has been set up at the Bank of Eastern Oregon to help Sami and Luke with funeral expenses. There is also a GoFundMe page on Facebook.
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
