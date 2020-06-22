Heppner
January 24, 1946 — June 15, 2020
Janet E. “Jan” Coe, 74, of Heppner, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Heppner, surrounded by her family.
She was born January 24, 1946, in Pendleton, Oregon. Jan was raised in Ukiah, Oregon, by her father Colonel Thompson until 1949 when he married Charlotte Badget. The three eventually settled in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, where Jan graduated from Mac-Hi High School in 1965.
Jan worked in the health industry in the Walla Walla area. She married Tim Coe in 1972 and became stepmother to Sheri and Sheila. The couple moved to the Hughes ranch near Heppner where they raised their children, Tricia, Scott, and Char. Tim and Jan later divorced. Jan lived in the Heppner area for 40 years where she resided until her death.
One of her first jobs while raising her children was driving a Suburban from their ranch house on top Franklin Grade, which in turn began her career with Mid-Columbia Bus Company. She drove bus for more than 25 years for Mid-Co. Bus. She enjoyed taking kids to many sporting events and supporting the Mustangs. Jan drove nearly the same bus route during her tenure at Mid-Co Bus. She touted that she could drive those roads with her eyes closed. Jan was quite fond of each family she got to know over the years on her route and would always brighten a student’s day with her stories or sweet snacks. She also worked for the Heppner School District in the cafeteria.
Jan enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. From baseball and wrestling to rodeos and steer shows, she made sure she did not miss an event. Jan also attended nearly every Mustang sporting event. She loved her grandkids and loved sharing stories of them and made sure they knew how proud she was of them. She was also proud to share that pride with her friends, sharing stories of her grandchildren’s successes.
She raised show-quality standard collies and loved sharing her passion of collies with others. Raising standard collies began at a young age, and that love was rekindled when her children purchased a show quality collie as a gift in 2002. Jan also had a love for horses and passed that gift on to her kids and grandkids.
Jan loved her community and was a 4-H leader, where she taught cake decorating and was an integral part of the 4-H snack shack during the Morrow County Fair for several decades. She was awarded the Morrow County 4-H Volunteer of the Year in 1991.
Jan is survived by her children Tricia Lorence (Jon), Scott Coe (Nikki), Char Bracher (Randy), and stepdaughter Sheila Scott (Tracy); her grandchildren Paul Lorence, Drew, Jace and Addison Coe, Sydney and Blair Bracher, Brianna and Justin Hansen, Acacia and Cory Dallman, and Justin Winter; brother Fred Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Colonel and Charlotte Thompson, sister Patricia Alexander, stepdaughter Sheri Coe and nephew J.C. Thompson.
Memorial contributions in Jan’s name may be made to the Morrow Co. 4-H Association, P.O. Box 397, Heppner, OR 97836.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. An outdoor reception and meal will follow at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.