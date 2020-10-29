Vancouver, Washington
January 3, 1956 — February 29, 2020
Janet (Nooy) James, originally from Pendleton, passed away in Vancouver, Washington, on February 29, 2020. She was 64 years old.
Janet was born to Otto and Leatha Nooy on January 3, 1956, at St. Anthony Hospital. She attended St. Joseph Academy through ninth grade, and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1974. While in school she was on the track team, was a cheerleader, and played sports including basketball and volleyball. She graduated from Blue Mountain Community College in 1980 with a degree in accounting.
Janet first worked as an accountant at Pioneer Implement, then in the business office at Blue Mountain Community College from 1980 until she moved to Vancouver in 2005. She married Tom James in 1983; they later divorced.
Janet loved animals and supported the local Humane Society. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. Like her mother, Janet greatly enjoyed collecting and making new recipes. She also enjoyed travel and gardening.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Otto Nooy in 2003. She is survived by her mother Leatha Nooy (who has since deceased); sisters Jean Nooy (Mark Keppinger) and Nancy Nooy; brother Bob Nooy (Kathie); adopted children Claire James and Loren James; three nieces and one nephew; and many cousins.
A private graveside service was held at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Memorial donations may be sent to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or to The American Stroke Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.