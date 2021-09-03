Condon
Oct. 9, 1935 — Aug. 11, 2021
Janet Rae Pattee, 85 years old, of Condon, Oregon died, Aug. 11, 2021, in Condon. She was born to Orville Lloyd and Anna Mildred Keller Warren on Oct. 9, 1935, in Condon. As a child she lived in Spray, Kinzua, Coos Bay, St. Helens, Myrtle Point and Condon. When she was a first-grade student in St. Helens, she gave her only winter coat to a less fortunate classmate. Her generosity and kindness would be a defining characteristic throughout her life.
Janet attended high school in Condon, where she was a majorette, played volleyball, and enjoyed attending dances at the local Igo Grange, where she met her future husband, Melvin Pattee, on Feb. 23, 1950. They were married on June 6, 1953, and made their home at the family ranch near Condon. Janet and Melvin welcomed their first daughter, Patricia Lee, on Oct. 4, 1954. Their second daughter, June Anna, arrived on June 1, 1956. Their family was complete when Mary Ellen arrived on Nov. 9, 1958.
Janet reveled in her life as a wife, mother, and rancher. She was always an enthusiastic participant in the girl’s activities and kept busy supporting the operations of the ranch. In later years, she was blessed to have two grandchildren, who adored her.
She was an accomplished and dedicated student and received a degree in computer science from Columbia gorge Community college in 1993. Janet enjoyed horseback riding, art, family vacations at the coast, and teaching Sunday school at the United Church of Christ. Some of her favorite activities included listening to Patricia play piano, supporting June at horse events, and Mary Ellen playing tennis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mildred (Warren) Keller.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Melvin Pattee; daughter, Patricia and her husband Pat; daughter, June and her husband Gordon, and her daughter, Mary Ellen and her partner, Rick; brother, Jerry and sister-in-law Edna; two grandchildren, Anne and Billy; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Sophia. She will be greatly missed by her two dogs, Toby and Bingo and their cat, Cupcake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Springs Memory Care, P.O. Box 687, Condon, Oregon 97823 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. An online condolence book can be signed at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.