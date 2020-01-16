Umatilla
October 26, 1945 — January 9, 2020
Janet Sue Braaten of Umatilla was born October 26, 1945, in Spokane, Washington, the daughter of Donald and Louise (Byrnes) Harryman. She passed away in Kennewick, Washington, on January 9, 2020, at the age of 74.
Janet spent her early years in Pendleton before moving to Portland, Oregon, where she met and married Bud Fouts (the father of her first three children). The couple later divorced. She married Larry Braaten in November of 1967 and the couple welcomed two beautiful daughters. They lived in Vancouver, Wash., Moses Lake, Wash., Palmer, Alaska, and Portland.
She worked as an office manager for Continental Armored Car in Portland for several years. She and her husband Larry then purchased a semi-truck and drove together throughout the United States. They moved to Umatilla, Ore., in 2000 where they have resided since.
Janet enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a prayer partner for TBN for several years, loved reading her Bible and had a strong faith and unwavering belief in her Lord and Saviour.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Laura Johnson; brothers Gerald and William Harryman and Dennis Fillman; and sister Arlene Keifer.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Braaten of Umatilla; sons Donald Fouts of Las Vegas, Nev., and Daniel Fouts of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughters Denise Key of Lewiston, Idaho, and Tammy Wyckoff of Spokane, Wash.; brother Gordon Byrnes of Pilot Rock, Ore.; sister Ilene Jameson of Portland, Ore.; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
