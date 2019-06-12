Heppner
January 12, 1954 — June 7, 2019
Janet Taylor, longtime resident of Heppner, passed quietly from this earth Friday, June 7. She was born January 12, 1954, in Salem, Oregon, to Troy and Deanie McGowan, the youngest of three children.
Jani spent her school years in Hermiston and graduated from Hermiston Senior High School in 1972. After school she traveled to Greece with a friend and almost did not return.
In 1979 she married a cowboy, Joe Taylor, and moved to a ranch outside of Heppner. In 1980 Jani gave birth to her only daughter, Crysti Taylor. Eventually, the family moved to town and Jani went to work at the local grocery store in the meat department, retiring as manager.
All those years she faithfully served pretty much everybody in town and always had a smile for everyone. Jani was known for her kindness, her love of children and old people and her innate ability to see the good in everyone she met. She was fiercely independent, caring, generous and fun-loving. She had lifetime friends who loved her deeply.
She is survived by her husband Joe, though separated by residence, both remained devoted to family and always looked after one another. She is also survived by her daughter, Crysti and her two granddaughters, Ariona and Elissa; her brother Mike McGowan; sister Kathie McGowan; and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s name to Willow Creek Terrace, 400 Frank Gilliam Drive, Heppner, OR 97836 or St. Patrick’s Apartments and Senior Center, P.O. Box 586, Heppner, OR 97836.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held on June 29, 11 a.m., at the Heppner City Park in Heppner.
Arrangements are in care of Sweeney Mortuary.
“Do not despair my friend. She is free of the shackles of life. Her spirit is dancing on the wind eagerly embracing whatever comes, not looking back knowing we all will follow one day.”
